Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: October 14, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Court Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleLynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Jury convicts Peace for shooting his wife three years ago, recommends 20 years in prison Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets Marriage Licenses Deeds Redhounds defeat Harlan County during Homecoming game More like thisRelated Jury convicts Peace for shooting his wife three years ago, recommends 20 years in prison Mark White - October 14, 2026 A Whitley Circuit Court Jury convicted a man on... Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets Jennifer K. Perkins - October 14, 2026 Williamsburg jumped out to an early lead Friday night... Marriage Licenses Mark White - October 14, 2026 Lissa Nicole Bryant, 46, of Williamsburg, a factory worker,... Deeds Mark White - October 14, 2026 Gerald Parton to James Tankersley, $107,500, tract of land...