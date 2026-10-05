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Corbin man appointed to state committee by Gov. Andy Beshear

By: Mark White

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Gov. Andy Beshear has reappointed a Corbin man to the Kentucky Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Marlon Sams is a sales representative with Miracle Playgrounds of Kentucky and Tennessee.

His term will expire Aug. 17, 2028.

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