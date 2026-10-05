News Corbin man appointed to state committee by Gov. Andy Beshear By: Mark White Date: October 5, 2026 Gov. Andy Beshear has reappointed a Corbin man to the Kentucky Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Marlon Sams is a sales representative with Miracle Playgrounds of Kentucky and Tennessee. His term will expire Aug. 17, 2028. Mark White TagsGov. Andy BeshearKentucky Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation FundMarlon Samsreappointed Previous articleUpdate: Randle broke out around the same time deputy jailers were assaultedNext articleJeffery Lee King SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Avery Glen Miller, Jeffery Lee King Update: Randle broke out around the same time deputy jailers were assaulted Blood drive planned for Tuesday at UC Williamsburg City School cancels classes due to escaped inmate More like thisRelated Avery Glen Miller, Linda Carpenter - October 5, 2026 Avery Glen Miller, age 71, of Williamsburg, KY, passed... Jeffery Lee King Linda Carpenter - October 5, 2026 Jeffery Lee King, age 57, of Williamsburg, KY passed... Update: Randle broke out around the same time deputy jailers were assaulted Mark White - October 5, 2026 A Whitley County Detention Center inmate, who escaped from... Blood drive planned for Tuesday at UC Mark White - October 5, 2026 The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) will be holding a...