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Eight students awarded scholarships during Corbin Kiwanis Club meetings

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Eight local students were presented with $1,000 scholarships at the Corbin Kiwanis Club meeting on July 15 for their academic achievement, leadership and service to their schools and communities.

“These scholarships represent more than financial assistance,” said President Kyle Perkins. “They are an expression of our club and this community’s confidence in these outstanding students in the futures they are preparing for.”

The scholarship recipients from Corbin High School were Brooke Mills, Audrey Mahan, Cole Stevens and Bailey Webb.

The scholarship recipients from Lynn Camp High School were Lauren Partin, Carter Foley, Katie Mills and Madison Creekmore.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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