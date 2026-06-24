Lawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: June 24, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Court Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleContract for SROs approved by Fiscal Court, BOE SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley Co. School District renovations continue, more expected to begin later this year Laurel County Grand Jury indicts 17 people on drug charges Local athletes compete in KY Prep East/West All-Star series and KHSBCA All-Star Game Legal Notices for 6-24-2026 Master Commissioner Sales 6-24-2026 More like thisRelated Whitley Co. School District renovations continue, more expected to begin later this year Leeann Fragosa - June 24, 2026 Community members will soon see changes throughout the Whitley... Laurel County Grand Jury indicts 17 people on drug charges Mark White - June 24, 2026 The Laurel County Grand Jury recently indicted 12 people... Local athletes compete in KY Prep East/West All-Star series and KHSBCA All-Star Game Staff - June 24, 2026 Corbin’s Chloe Bays competed in the KY Prep East/West... Legal Notices for 6-24-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 24, 2026