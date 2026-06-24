Local athletes compete in KY Prep East/West All-Star series and KHSBCA All-Star Game

Corbin’s Chloe Bays competed in the KY Prep East/West All-Star series June 19-21. All-Star players were selected by Kentucky Softball Coaches Association member coaches.

Bays played on the East Juniors squad, which also included three South Laurel players, North Laurel coach Chris Edwards and South Laurel coach Carly Mink.

On the baseball diamond, two local athletes competed in the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Whitley County’s Luke Hillard and Corbin’s Trey Person competed in the class of 2027 game hosted at Centre College.