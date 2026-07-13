London City Council accepts Weddle’s resignation, appoints Tracie Handley as interim mayor

(Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the vote count for the new London Mayor, who was approved by a 4-0 vote. The previous version of the story should have stated two council members abstained from voting rather than voted no. The News Journal apologizes for the error.)
The City of London officially has a interim new mayor, and it a familiar face, who briefly served as mayor before.
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