Par for the Course

Congratulations to the Corbin Lady Redhounds Girls Golf Team, which finished eighth in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s 2026 state tournament.

The team shot a two-day total of plus 198 during the final two rounds of the state tournament, which was played at Bowling Green Country Club Friday and Saturday. Conner shot a two-day total of plus 212 to finish ninth.

Corbin golfer Makena Myatt finished tied for eighth place shooting a two-day total of 151 or seven over for the two days. She finished tied with Caroline Lankford of Lexington Christian.

Sacred Heart’s Keira Yun shot a five under two-day total of 139 to win the individual competition. Her next closest competitor was Frederick Douglass’ Willa Borough, who shot a one under two-day total of 143. They were the only golfers under par for the final two rounds.

Lexington Christian won the team competition shooting a two-day total of plus 29. Sacred Heart finished in second place shooting a plus 40 two-day total. Madison Central took third place shooting a two-day total of plus 87.

This was the first time school history, the Lady Redhounds qualified for the state championship as a team. They finished the season strong with three golfers shooting their personal best during the first round of the state tournament at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg.

The Corbin team was composed of Myatt, Kalyn Watkins, Kylie Cuel, Brooke Kfoury and Paige Kfoury.

Way to go ladies. Your efforts on the season were impressive.

I cannot wait to see what this team will do next year.

Myatt was also recently named to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association 2026 Girls All-State Team.

In case anyone is wondering, during the final rounds boy’s state golf championship, Frederick Douglass’ Anderson Lang fired a two-day total of four under to beat St. Xavier’s Luc Kelty on the second playoff hole.

Lexington Christian’s Luke Ebel and St. Xavier’s Greyson Cloern were right on their heels firing a two-day total of three under to tie for third place. St. Xavier’s Brooks Cole and Finn Johnson both posted a two-day total of plus one to tie for seventh place. The “worst” any St. Xavier player shot was Brody Alexander, who shot a two-day total of plus three to tie for 13th place out of 89 competitors. Something tells me he would be the star player on any other team.

St. Xavier won the team competition shooting an impressive two-day total of eight under. No one else was even close.

Christian Academy-Louisville fired a two-day total of plus 15 for second place followed by George Rogers Clark, which shot a two-day total of plus 21 for third place.

The final two rounds of the boy’s state championship were played Oct. 6-7 at Bowling Green Country Club.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) was organized in 1917 and is the agency designated by the Kentucky Department of Education to manage high school athletics in Kentucky. It crowns 74 team and 275 individual champions at 48 state championship events.

According to online KHSAA records, it looks like Ky. Military Institute was crowned the first boy’s state championship golf team in 1935 and Male’s Jim Burkholder won the first individual male state championships in 1935 and 1936. The first girl’s state championship was apparently held in 1965 with Owensboro taking the team title and Campbellsville golfer Kaye Beard taking the individual title. She also won the individual title in 1967 and 1968.