News Whitley Co. School District replacing one of oldest buses in fleet By: Leeann Fragosa Date: July 16, 2026 The Whitley County School District is replacing one of its oldest school buses. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Leeann Fragosa Tagsa new school busSuperintendent John SilerTransportation Director Larry BrownWhitley County Board of EducationWhitley County School District Previous articleSuspects identified in Laurel County stabbingNext articleWhitley County schools’ construction on schedule SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley County schools’ construction on schedule Suspects identified in Laurel County stabbing Whitley County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced Christmas in July Forcht Bank awards three $5,000 scholarships More like thisRelated Whitley County schools’ construction on schedule Leeann Fragosa - July 16, 2026 Projects like Central Primary flooring, the Whitley County High... Suspects identified in Laurel County stabbing Mark White - July 16, 2026 Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one suspect and... Whitley County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced Jennifer K. Perkins - July 16, 2026 The Whitley County High School Athletic Hall of Fame... Christmas in July Leeann Fragosa - July 16, 2026 Christmas came early at Baptist Health Corbin. Vendors, cake walks...