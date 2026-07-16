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Whitley Co. School District replacing one of oldest buses in fleet

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Whitley County School District is replacing one of its oldest school buses.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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Whitley County schools’ construction on schedule

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