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50th District Championship Corbin baseball

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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After the top of the first inning of the 50th District baseball championship game, players were sent to the dugouts to wait out weather delays during the 50th District championship game on Tuesday.

Before play resumed, Corbin was up one run.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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