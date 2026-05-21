SportsBaseball 50th District Championship Corbin baseball By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: May 21, 2026 After the top of the first inning of the 50th District baseball championship game, players were sent to the dugouts to wait out weather delays during the 50th District championship game on Tuesday. Before play resumed, Corbin was up one run. Jennifer K. Perkins Tags50th District baseball championship game Previous article50th District Championship Whitley vs W’burg BaseballNext articleCharlene Rose SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular 50th District Championship Williamsburg vs South Laurel Softball Charlene Rose 50th District Championship Whitley vs W’burg Baseball Corbin man indicted by grand juries in two counties after reported police chases Man indicted in W.D. Bryants robbery More like thisRelated 50th District Championship Williamsburg vs South Laurel Softball Jennifer K. Perkins - May 21, 2026 After the top of the first inning of the... Charlene Rose Linda Carpenter - May 21, 2026 With profound sadness, we share the passing of Charlene... 50th District Championship Whitley vs W’burg Baseball Jennifer K. Perkins - May 21, 2026 After the top of the first inning of the... Corbin man indicted by grand juries in two counties after reported police chases Mark White - May 20, 2026 A Corbin man, who allegedly led police on a...