With profound sadness, we share the passing of Charlene Rose on May 12, 2026.

A beloved member of the Sulphur Springs United Baptist Church since 1979, Charlene was a beacon of love, faith, and service in her community. Her passion for the outdoors was evident in her beautiful yard work, and she found joy in canning and cooking for her family and her church family.

She was a woman of strength and grace, whose presence will be deeply missed.

Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Vernon Rose; her son, Matt Rose and his wife Stephanie; her daughter, Megan Fain; her special twin brother, Charles Hale along with brothers Rev. Floyd Hale (Sandra) and Stanley Hale (Brenda); sisters, Mabel McKillop, Margie Lambdin (Rev. Bernie), Pauline Carpenter (Arvil), JoAnn Carrol, Betty Reynolds (John), Judy Green and Tammy Hargens (Terry); and her cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Kaylee), Lucas, Braydan, Brody, Zoey, Piper; and her special granddaughter, Bella; she also leaves behind a great-grandchild on the way, Flora-Ann Rose; her special friends, Irene Lawson and Pam Lawson; an honorary pallbearer Simon Partin; as well as a host of other nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.

Charlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Rose; her parents, Earl and Irene Hale; her parents-in-law, Charlie and Mae Rose; her great-grandsons, Hiram and Dewayne Rose; as well as five brothers, Earl Hale Jr., Bobby Hale, Rev. Lloyd Hale, Cornelius Hale, Willard Hale and Jerry Hale; along with several brothers and sisters in law.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, May 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

Interment followed at the Rose Family Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

In memory of Charlene, we invite you to share your favorite photos, stories, and memories on her me-morial page. Your contributions will help to create a rich and meaningful tribute to a woman who touched so many lives.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.