An unexpected joy of reporting

One of the things I did not realize would become one of my favorite parts of being a reporter is the relationships I have made in the community.

I would consider myself a mix of an extrovert and introvert. It honestly just depends on the day and how I am feeling.

Sometimes I am full of energy and want to socialize with everyone around me, but once I hit my limit, I crash out. Other times, I enjoy just being quiet and listening to the conversations happening around me.

As a reporter, relationships matter. Depending on the story you are covering, you rely on people in the community to help guide the story and provide perspective.

What I did not realize is how much I would enjoy those relationships outside of interviews and questions.

I noticed it most at more laid-back community events, like the return of Moonbow Nights. At events like that, I find myself talking to people in a way that feels less like I am working and more like I am simply part of the community around me.

At Moonbow Nights, I saw artists Kellene Turner and April Schweiss. I told them, and I will tell you too, I love art, but I was not blessed with artistic talent whatsoever. Not even a little drop of it. I am always so impressed with the stories they create artistically.

I always look forward to going to events and seeing what pieces they are selling that day. I have bought stickers and art pieces from both of them, but beyond their work, I enjoy getting to talk to them and see how they’re doing.

Another person I saw at the event was Corbin Tourism Executive Director Emily Roberts. Sometimes I go to her office for interviews and end up in conversations I really do not want to end. Usually, interviews make me nervous, but Emily has always had a way of making me feel comfortable.

Sometimes, being “the reporter” at an event can feel a little isolating. You feel awkward standing there with a notebook or camera while everyone else is simply there to enjoy themselves. That is why I appreciate the people in Corbin who go out of their way to be friendly and welcoming.

On the other hand, Moonbow Nights was just a lot of fun. The atmosphere was relaxed, and the live music from Josh Teague and Sydney Adams’ band was really enjoyable to listen to.

As a performer myself, I always find myself watching other performers closely. What are they doing to enhance stage presence and audience interaction and what can I do differently the next time I step on stage?

I am looking forward to more Moonbow Nights this summer. I hope to see a variety of live music, like other genres beyond country.

I am also looking forward to more outside events the City of Corbin has to offer this summer. I sure have missed the feeling of the sun and am happy to finally step out of the cold.