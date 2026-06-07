Knox County police chase ends in murder-suicide in southern Laurel County

Three law enforcement agencies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving the death of three people, which happened in southern Laurel County late Saturday evening. The apparent murder-suicide occurred after a police chase, which started in Knox County and ended on KY-312 in Keavy, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The three people, who died, were identified as James Priddy, 21, of Bimble, Jadence Ann Marie Hall, who was his alleged girlfriend, and Kira Lila Hope Asher 19, of Lily, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office release.

“All indications are that apparently James Priddy shot and killed Hale and Asher, then killed himself,” the Laurel County Sheriff Office wrote in a release.

Approximately 10:43 p.m., Laurel County law enforcement was advised the Barbourville Police Department was in pursuit of a red Chevrolet Cobalt regarding a reported possible domestic violence complaint. Knox County authorities received the complaint after three individuals apparently left a Barbourville residence to get something to eat, according to the release.

Parents became concerned and contacted Knox County 911 dispatch in reference to a possible domestic violence situation.

Barbourville Police officers located the vehicle, which failed to stop resulting in a chase from Knox County into Laurel County.

The chase ended on KY-312 in southern Laurel County between Mill Creek Drive and Hood Road, which is approximately 10 miles southwest of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Barbourville Police Department attempted to box the fleeing vehicle in, but the fleeing vehicle struck a vehicle and stopped, the release stated.

“Laurel Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene shortly after the pursuit concluded. The bodies of three individuals were discovered inside the vehicle,” the release stated.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday the road was temporarily shut down due to a fatal crash reconstruction.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Barbourville Police Department.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the London Laurel County Rescue Squad, West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, the Laurel County Department of Public Safety, the Corbin Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office all assisted at the scene.