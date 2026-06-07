Menu
Search
Subscribe
Breaking NewsNews

Knox County police chase ends in murder-suicide in southern Laurel County

By: Mark White

Date:

Three law enforcement agencies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving the death of three people, which happened in southern Laurel County late Saturday evening. The apparent murder-suicide occurred after a police chase, which started in Knox County and ended on KY-312 in Keavy, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The three people, who died, were identified as James Priddy, 21, of Bimble, Jadence Ann Marie Hall, who was his alleged girlfriend, and Kira Lila Hope Asher 19, of Lily, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office release.

“All indications are that apparently James Priddy shot and killed Hale and Asher, then killed himself,” the Laurel County Sheriff Office wrote in a release.

Approximately 10:43 p.m., Laurel County law enforcement was advised the Barbourville Police Department was in pursuit of a red Chevrolet Cobalt regarding a reported possible domestic violence complaint. Knox County authorities received the complaint after three individuals apparently left a Barbourville residence to get something to eat, according to the release.

Parents became concerned and contacted Knox County 911 dispatch in reference to a possible domestic violence situation.

Barbourville Police officers located the vehicle, which failed to stop resulting in a chase from Knox County into Laurel County.

The chase ended on KY-312 in southern Laurel County between Mill Creek Drive and Hood Road, which is approximately 10 miles southwest of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Barbourville Police Department attempted to box the fleeing vehicle in, but the fleeing vehicle struck a vehicle and stopped, the release stated.

“Laurel Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene shortly after the pursuit concluded. The bodies of three individuals were discovered inside the vehicle,” the release stated.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday the road was temporarily shut down due to a fatal crash reconstruction.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Barbourville Police Department.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the London Laurel County Rescue Squad, West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, the Laurel County Department of Public Safety, the Corbin Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office all assisted at the scene.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
An unexpected joy of reporting

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

An unexpected joy of reporting

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
One of the things I did not realize would...

Walking encyclopedia of KY Derby remembered

Mark White Mark White -
Only once in my more than three decades as...

Local students participate in 4-H NRESCi program

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Whitley County students Eli Browning and Scarlett Sprinkles recently...

Life jacket station one year after tragedy occurs

Gray Hawkins Gray Hawkins -
Whitley County officials hosted a dedication ceremony for a...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

An unexpected joy of reporting

Columns 0
One of the things I did not realize would...

Walking encyclopedia of KY Derby remembered

Columns 0
Only once in my more than three decades as...

Local students participate in 4-H NRESCi program

News 0
Whitley County students Eli Browning and Scarlett Sprinkles recently...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.