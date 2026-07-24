Menu
Search
Subscribe
NewsSportsVolleyball

New W’burg Volleyball head coach

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

The Williamsburg Volleyball team is getting a new head coach this season.

Marissa Downs graduated from Williamsburg High School in 2024 and helped lead her team to the Elite 8 of the KHSAA State Volleyball Champion for two consecutive years.

During her playing career, she was awarded All District and All Region multiple times and named 13th Region Player of the Year in 2023.

She also received the Kentucky Colonel Award in 2024.

“Coach Downs is excited to lead the sport she loves and continue the Williamsburg tradition of success in volleyball,” the school’s Facebook post said.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Summer break is winding down, Corbin events continue to ramp up
Next article
Local craft fair returning July 25

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

City of Corbin ends FY25-26 in the black, reads new budget ordinance

Mark White Mark White -
The City of Corbin finished the 2025-2026 fiscal year...

Local craft fair returning July 25

Gray Hawkins Gray Hawkins -
This Saturday, the Corbin Creator Fair will open its...

Summer break is winding down, Corbin events continue to ramp up

Mark White Mark White -
Several recent Corbin events have gone well and a...

Some picnic, Jeepin’ fun…

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Several community members visited the Green Space on Main...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

City of Corbin ends FY25-26 in the black, reads new budget ordinance

News 0
The City of Corbin finished the 2025-2026 fiscal year...

Local craft fair returning July 25

News 0
This Saturday, the Corbin Creator Fair will open its...

Summer break is winding down, Corbin events continue to ramp up

News 0
Several recent Corbin events have gone well and a...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.