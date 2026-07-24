New W’burg Volleyball head coach

The Williamsburg Volleyball team is getting a new head coach this season.

Marissa Downs graduated from Williamsburg High School in 2024 and helped lead her team to the Elite 8 of the KHSAA State Volleyball Champion for two consecutive years.

During her playing career, she was awarded All District and All Region multiple times and named 13th Region Player of the Year in 2023.

She also received the Kentucky Colonel Award in 2024.

“Coach Downs is excited to lead the sport she loves and continue the Williamsburg tradition of success in volleyball,” the school’s Facebook post said.