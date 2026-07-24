Summer break is winding down, Corbin events continue to ramp up

Several recent Corbin events have gone well and a few more are on the horizon.

This was part of the message Corbin Downtown Director Jacob Roan and new Corbin Arena General Manager Chelsie Chambers delivered to the Corbin City Commission during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

Roan said the “Yappy Hour” event July 18 proved to be a hit as Corbin Animal Clinic and the Downtown Corbin program hosted the pet friendly event.

“It was a successful event, and we had a great turnout downtown. We are going to be doing some more events with them. I think community was pleased to have their fury friends walking the streets downtown and everything went smooth,” Roan said.

He added the third Moonbow Nights event of the summer is planned on July 30. It will feature a free performance by local band County Wide.

“We are expecting a bigger crowd for this one. It is a local band that I am sure many of you are familiar with,” Roan said. “We are excited to see that. We strongly encourage everyone to go out and get dinner downtown. The point of any downtown event is to try to increase foot traffic downtown and drive those people into existing businesses,” Roan said.

Chambers said the Lauren Daigle show on July 17 was awesome.

“It was a great turnout. I met some people, who flew in from Florida, Michigan, Illinois and stuff that was awesome to see. Getting them here just to see Corbin is kind of cool,” she said.

She noted Little Mania Micro Wrestling will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Corbin Arena. Travis Tritt with special guest Dillon Carmichael is scheduled to perform Aug. 21 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Chambers added The Corbin Arena has been working to grow its marketability this summer.

“We have grown our social media, especially our Facebook page. We are now sitting at 60,000 followers that is pretty cool,” Chambers said. “We are now media certified on Spotify. Our venue page is on there. If people coming in for a concert get on Spotify, they can look up The Corbin Arena and get on there and listen to a playlist. People coming through for Lauren Daigle could get on there and listen to all their songs.”