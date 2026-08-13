Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Photo Gallery: NIBROC Fastest Kid in Town

By: Mark White

Date:

Several local youngsters came out for the Fastest Kid in Town competition during the 74th Annual NIBROC festival on Aug. 7.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Mother asks W’burg City Council to improve security and maintenance at local park

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mother asks W’burg City Council to improve security and maintenance at local park

Mark White Mark White -
Mackenzie Lawson, a 25-year-old mother, wants the Williamsburg City...

Grant funding to cover the cost of second bathhouse at Whitley Co. Fairgrounds

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Fairgrounds is getting a second bathhouse...

Loose dogs cause concern after killing at least one cat and injuring a kitten

Mark White Mark White -
Concerns about dogs running loose in the Highland Park...

One decade of Kayaking for Kids, nearly $275,000 raised

Mark White Mark White -
A total of 31 participants turned out Saturday morning...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Mother asks W’burg City Council to improve security and maintenance at local park

Headline 0
Mackenzie Lawson, a 25-year-old mother, wants the Williamsburg City...

Grant funding to cover the cost of second bathhouse at Whitley Co. Fairgrounds

Headline 0
The Whitley County Fairgrounds is getting a second bathhouse...

Loose dogs cause concern after killing at least one cat and injuring a kitten

Headline 0
Concerns about dogs running loose in the Highland Park...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.