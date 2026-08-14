HeadlineSportsFootball Lynn Camp and Whitley County middle school football teams meet on the gridiron By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: August 14, 2026 Whitley County traveled to Lynn Camp on Aug. 6 for a scrimmage. The Lynn Camp Wildcats won 20-6. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsfootballLynn CampWhitley County Previous articleCity of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular City of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected Epitome of a small town festival Whitley County welcomes back volleyball alumni Photo Gallery: NIBROC Fastest Kid in Town Mother asks W’burg City Council to improve security and maintenance at local park More like thisRelated City of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected Mark White - August 14, 2026 The City of Williamsburg will probably have to borrow... Epitome of a small town festival Mark White - August 14, 2026 Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus epitomized what a small town... Whitley County welcomes back volleyball alumni Jennifer K. Perkins - August 14, 2026 The Whitley County volleyball team welcomed back several alumni... Photo Gallery: NIBROC Fastest Kid in Town Mark White - August 13, 2026 Several local youngsters came out for the Fastest Kid...