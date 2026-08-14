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Lynn Camp and Whitley County middle school football teams meet on the gridiron

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Whitley County traveled to Lynn Camp on Aug. 6 for a scrimmage. 

The Lynn Camp Wildcats won 20-6.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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City of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected

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