HeadlineNews Some picnic, Jeepin’ fun… By: Leeann Fragosa Date: July 24, 2026 Several community members visited the Green Space on Main on July 18 for the Community Picnic and Jeepin’ on Main event. The event featured a watermelon eating contest, Jenga, corn hole, inflatables and lots of ducks. Leeann Fragosa TagsCommunity Picnic and Jeepin’ on MainGreen Space on MainWilliamsburg Previous articleKroger Marketplace coming to Corbin SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Kroger Marketplace coming to Corbin Four people indicted for fleeing police Eight indictments in connection with trafficking cases W’burg man pleads guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry Corbin vehicle auction raises $60,000 More like thisRelated Kroger Marketplace coming to Corbin Mark White - July 23, 2026 Corbin is getting a Kroger Marketplace. The Corbin Planning and... Four people indicted for fleeing police Mark White - July 23, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted four people in... Eight indictments in connection with trafficking cases Mark White - July 23, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury handed down eight indictments... W’burg man pleads guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry Mark White - July 23, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a 10-year prison sentence for a...