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Some picnic, Jeepin’ fun…

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Several community members visited the Green Space on Main on July 18 for the Community Picnic and Jeepin’ on Main event.

The event featured a watermelon eating contest, Jenga, corn hole, inflatables and lots of ducks.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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