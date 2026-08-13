HeadlineNews One decade of Kayaking for Kids, nearly $275,000 raised By: Mark White Date: August 13, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tags10th annualfundraiserkayakKayaking for Kidsrace Previous articlePhoto Gallery: NIBROC ParadeNext articleLoose dogs cause concern after killing at least one cat and injuring a kitten SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Loose dogs cause concern after killing at least one cat and injuring a kitten Photo Gallery: NIBROC Parade Photo Gallery: NIBROC Entertainment Man on the run since 2022 arrested Demolition of downtown Williamsburg buildings won’t be finished by Old Fashioned Trading Days More like thisRelated Loose dogs cause concern after killing at least one cat and injuring a kitten Mark White - August 13, 2026 Concerns about dogs running loose in the Highland Park... Photo Gallery: NIBROC Parade Mark White - August 13, 2026 Numerous observers lined the parade route last Thursday for... Photo Gallery: NIBROC Entertainment Mark White - August 12, 2026 Crowds at the 74th Annual NIBROC celebration were able... Man on the run since 2022 arrested Mark White - August 12, 2026 Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a fugitive in Corbin...