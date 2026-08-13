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Photo Gallery: NIBROC Parade

By: Mark White

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Numerous observers lined the parade route last Thursday for the annual NIBROC Parade. It featured a marching band, classic cars, go carts, cheerleaders and more.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Loose dogs cause concern after killing at least one cat and injuring a kitten

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Concerns about dogs running loose in the Highland Park...

One decade of Kayaking for Kids, nearly $275,000 raised

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A total of 31 participants turned out Saturday morning...

Photo Gallery: NIBROC Entertainment

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Crowds at the 74th Annual NIBROC celebration were able...

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