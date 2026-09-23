Legal Notices for 9-23-2026

NOTICE:

ABC Company, Inc. d/b/a Your Liquor Place hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a Temporary Alcohol license no later than September 28, 2026. The licensed premises will be located at 301 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, 40769. The owner and president is Cecilia Avery, 618 McNeil Corn Creek Rd, Rockholds, Kentucky, 40759. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero Street 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE:

The 2024 Whitley County Sheriff Tax Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statement information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE

FOR THE YEAR 2026

No. 26-003

Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, the 2026 tax rate for Real Property shall be 29.00 cents per $100 dollar valuation. Personal Property including automobiles shall be 35.14 cents per $100 dollar valuation.

Any city property taxes unpaid as of January 1, 2027, shall be assessed a penalty of Ten (10) percent, as well as interest at the rate of six (6) percent until paid.

Roddy Harrison, Mayor

ATTEST:Teresa Black, City Clerk

First Reading: September 14, 2026

Second Reading: September 16, 2026

Published: September 23, 2026