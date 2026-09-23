NewsyPublic RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: September 23, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleLegal Notices for 9-23-2026 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley Co. Volleyball wins Ky 2A Championships title Superseding indictment issued for man accused of trying to kill estranged wife Final Moonbow Nights concert of the season Thursday evening London man indicted on rape, incest charges Local volunteer fire department treasurer indicted More like thisRelated Whitley Co. Volleyball wins Ky 2A Championships title Jennifer K. Perkins - September 23, 2026 Whitley County’s Volleyball team is the 2026 Kentucky 2A... Superseding indictment issued for man accused of trying to kill estranged wife Mark White - September 23, 2026 In 2023, Steward Peace was accused of attempted murder... Final Moonbow Nights concert of the season Thursday evening Mark White - September 23, 2026 The final Moonbow Nights event of the season is... London man indicted on rape, incest charges Mark White - September 23, 2026 A $100,000 cash bond has been set for a...