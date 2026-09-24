Par for the Course: Upcoming golf scrambles to benefit community organizations and student athletes throughout region

Wow. Corbin High School’s Makena Myatt has been something this year on the golf course.

She recently captured the Kentucky 2A Championship shooting an even-par 72 at Owensboro Country Club. She is ranked 10th out of 148 female high school golfers statewide.

On Sept. 23, she was slated to tee off at Wasioto Winds Golf Course in Pineville in the region tournament. (The results were not known at the time of the writing of this column.)

You could say it is a course she knows well. On Aug. 18, she fired a five under 67 to set the lady’s course record. She even sank a birdie putt on the final hole.

Hopefully, she saved a little something for this week…LOL.

I wish her luck.

The first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Golf Tournament is scheduled to begin Sept. 29.

What makes her accomplishments even more impressive is the fact she is only a sophomore, which I think most people either do not realize or forget.

I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes in the future.

As I thought about this week’s Par for the Course, I could not help but think about another local female golfer, who was very accomplished back in her day.

Becky Sharpe began playing golf when she was 10. She graduated Williamsburg High School in 2012. She went on to play for Eastern Kentucky University where she helped the Colonels win three conference titles in the four years she was on the team.

In 2015, she captured the women’s state amateur golf championship at Danville Country Club.

Hopefully, Myatt will reach this mark and exceed it one day.

Before I conclude this column, let me mention some upcoming golf scrambles next month, which might be of interest to local golfers.

The Williamsburg Police Department Fourth Annual Golf Scramble is scheduled for Oct. 2. Proceeds will benefit the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program, which takes less fortunate children on Christmas shopping sprees before Christmas.

This year’s scramble will take place at the Middlesboro Country Club. The cost is $400 for a four-player team. This includes green fee and golf cart.

It begins at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Triple L BBQ.

For more information about this golf scramble, contact Bobby Freeman at (606) 304-7607 or Chad Foley at (606) 521-8337.

The Corbin Kiwanis Club is holding its inaugural golf tournament on Oct. 5 at The Oaks of London Golf and Country Club. There is a $400 per team entry fee, which includes golf and cart. Registration is at 8 a.m. and there is a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The Corbin High School Baseball Boosters 2026 Redhound Scramble is set for Oct. 8 at The Oaks of London.

The cost is $400 for a foursome or $600 for a foursome with an all-inclusive sponsorship package. There is a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Proceeds benefit the Corbin High School Baseball Team.

For more information, call (859) 536-9933 or e-mail redhoundbaseball@gmail.com.

The Whitley County Colonel Baseball Scramble is scheduled to take place on Oct. 9 at London Country Club.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The cost is $300 for a four-person team. Prizes will be given for first and second place, longest drive and closest to the pin.

If you have some local golf news you want to share, such as upcoming scrambles or recent accomplishments of local high school golfers, then e-mail me at mwhite@corbinnewsjournal.com. I may include the information in a future column.