Magdalene “Lena” (Douglas) Johnson, age 68, of Black Oak, Williamsburg KY passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born June 11, 1958, in Sidney, Ohio.

Lena is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Howard Johnson, Sr.; baby Johnson; father, James Walter Douglas; mother, Iris (Lamb) Douglas; brother, Donnie Elbert Douglas, Sr.; and sister, Ruth Teague.

She is survived by daughter, Jonina Swartz and husband Louis; grandchildren, Brenden Swartz, Bryce Swartz; brother, Paul Douglas and wife Shirley; sisters, Wanda Perkins, Nina Marples, Joe Broyles and husband Donnie; special friend, Lora Partin; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 11 am – 1 pm on Saturday, September 26, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral service beginning at 1 pm with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Burial will follow in Douglas Cemetery, in the Wooldridge community in Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.