National League Division Facts

The MLB season is in the final push with one week left in the season. The AL divisions are still not clinched. However, the National League (NL) division have been clinched as of today (Sunday). Here are some interesting facts, and how the teams clinched their divisions.

First, the NL Central where the Brewers clinched the division back on Tuesday the 15th with a 5-1 win over the Pirates.

The Brewers are the best team in baseball with a 97-58 record and are led by Cy Young favorite Jacob Misorowski who has a 1.89 ERA. Their bats have also been elite with them having a .259 batting average which is second in the league and 147 home runs which is near the bottom of the league showing that the Brewers are more of a small ball team.

The Brewers clinched the NL Central with a win over the Pirates and the way that they have done it is by playing small ball with the other team.

Next, the NL West where the Dodgers clinched the division with a 8-2 win over the Reds on Thursday.

This year the Dodgers have been great with .257 average which is 3rd in the league and a 3.63ERA which is 6th in MLB. The Dodgers are a team that hits a lot of home runs as they have hit 196 home runs which is 8th in MLB.

The Dodgers are a big team who has traded for a lot of people which includes a lot of big names and that has paid off big time for the team as they are going to move on to the playoffs.

In the NL East, the Braves clinched the division with a 4-2 win over the Astros, who are also fighting for a playoff spot.

The Braves have been electric this year following their horrible season last year. The Braves clinched the NL East for the 8th time in 9 years. The Braves this year have been really good with a team batting average of .248 which is 8th in MLB and they have hit 198 homers which is 7th in the MLB. Their ERA this year has been pretty low as they have posted a 3.62 which is 4th in the MLB.

In conclusion, the NL Divisions are clinched with the Brewers, Dodgers, and Braves clinching their respective divisions.

Even though the NL wild card and AL are all still in the making, the NL divisions are essentially over. This is my recap of how the Brewers, Dodgers, and Braves clinched their divisions.