Fine Arts Association hosting first event of the season Sunday

During its monthly meeting Monday, the Corbin City Commission approved a $3,000 donation to the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky Inc.

Corbin City Manager Scott Williamson noted this is the same amount the city gave last year, and it is the same amount Williamsburg and London are giving this year.

Corbin City Attorney Bob Hammons noted the city needs to be careful with such donations, which need to be for a public purpose and/or for public use.

Founded in 1961, the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky exists to promote and support the fine arts throughout the region. Through its annual concert series, partnerships with local schools, and other community initiatives, the Association works to inspire an appreciation for the arts while encouraging and nurturing local talent.

The 62nd season for the fine arts association kicks off Sunday at the Gatliff Chapel on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg. DiMartino-Osland Jazz Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m.

Led by acclaimed trumpeter Vince DiMartino and saxophonist, composer, and educator Miles Osland, the professional big band features many of Kentucky’s finest jazz musicians and combines classic big band traditions with fresh original works.

The Tamburitzans will perform at the Betty Hamilton Center for the Arts at Corbin High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

For more than 85 years, the Tamburitzans have entertained audiences with a vibrant celebration of international folk music, dance, and culture. The ensemble features talented student performers from Pittsburgh-area universities and is known for its colorful costumes, dynamic choreography, and exceptional musicianship.

The Peach State Opera will perform at 3 p.m. on Jan. 17 at South Laurel High School in London. Founded in 2009, Peach State Opera is Georgia’s premier touring opera company and brings engaging English-language opera productions to communities throughout the Southeast.

The season will conclude at 7:30 p.m. on March 12 with a performance by Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux at the Conway Boatman Chapel on the campus of Union Commonwealth University in Barbourville.

Internationally acclaimed as one of today’s leading classical guitarists, Vieaux has performed at premier concert halls and with leading orchestras throughout North America and abroad.

Season tickets are available for purchase.

For additional information or tickets, visit the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky’s website or contact Leann Butler in Barbourville at (606) 627-2680, Carolyn Garr in Corbin at (606) 528-0106, Glenna Bryant in London at (606) 304-7508, or Frankie Ball in Williamsburg at (606) 524-3091.