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Whitley County girls soccer is 5-5 on season

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Whitley County’s girls soccer team lost to Berea Community High School at home on Sept. 17.

The Pirates went home with a 4-1 win over the Colonels.

As of Sept. 21, Whitley County is 5-5 on the season.

Photos courtesy of JOHN CRISOLOGO

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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