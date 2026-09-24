Headline Whitley County girls soccer is 5-5 on season By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: September 24, 2026 Whitley County’s girls soccer team lost to Berea Community High School at home on Sept. 17. The Pirates went home with a 4-1 win over the Colonels. As of Sept. 21, Whitley County is 5-5 on the season. Photos courtesy of JOHN CRISOLOGO Jennifer K. Perkins TagsGirlsLossSoccerSportsWhitleyWin Previous articleWhitley County boys soccer defeats Southwestern 3-0 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley County boys soccer defeats Southwestern 3-0 Lynn Camp “experienced a lot of growth” despite 26-0 loss to Jackson Co. Gene Messer Judge Dan Ballou’s path to federal judge nomination Whitley Co. Volleyball wins Ky 2A Championships title More like thisRelated Whitley County boys soccer defeats Southwestern 3-0 Jennifer K. Perkins - September 24, 2026 Whitley County’s boys soccer team handily defeated Southwestern on... Lynn Camp “experienced a lot of growth” despite 26-0 loss to Jackson Co. Jennifer K. Perkins - September 24, 2026 “I really feel like we had our best week... Gene Messer Linda Carpenter - September 24, 2026 Gene Messer, a loving figure in his community, passed... Judge Dan Ballou’s path to federal judge nomination Mark White - September 24, 2026 Dan Ballou’s path to potentially become a United States...