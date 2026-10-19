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Alice Burnett Lawson

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Alice Burnett Lawson, age 94, of Corbin, KY, passed away Wednesday October 14, 2026 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 5, 1932 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Alonzo and Samantha Rains Hamblin.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Joe Burnett and Fred Lawson: great-granddaughter, Riley Kate Hubbard; five sisters, Artie, Alti, Margaret, Martha and Allie; and two brothers, Earl and Harold.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Lanham (Ray) of Williamsburg, KY, Sandra Jones (Vernon) of Corbin, KY; four grandchildren, Tracey Lanham, Tammy Prell (Jon), Christy Hubbard (Elijah), Jessica Jones (Michael Mills); six great-grandchildren, Josey Berta (Dirk), Oakley Prell, Trey Prell, Casey Bryant, Maddox Hubbard, Zander Hubbard; one great-great-grandchild, Iris Berta; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
All services were private.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Alice Lawson, the family requests that contributions be made to the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund at PO Box 719, Williamsburg, KY 40769.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
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