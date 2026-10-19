James Wilburn Siler, age 84, of Maple Creek, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at his home. He was born on December 12, 1941, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Roscoe “Skinner” Siler and Carrie (Marlow) Siler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, L.B. Siler and Ray Siler, and his sisters, Roxie Brunshman, Louise Butchie, Faye Carter, and Aliene Hensley.

James dedicated his working years to the Kentucky State Division of Forestry.

He attended Maple Creek Baptist Church and was known for his love of the outdoors, especially fox hunting, as well as his fondness for sitting on the front porch and whittling.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years, Geraldine Siler of Williamsburg, Kentucky; three children, Gary Siler (Janet) of Williamsburg, KY, Melissa Vanover (Curt) of Williamsburg, KY, and Allen Siler (Beth) of Williamsburg, KY; thirteen grandchildren, Josh Vanover (Marissa), Cody Vanover (Megan), Tina Vanover (Tim), Chris Hughey (Kenisha), Joseph Siler (Jalynn), Julie Digiovanni, Chloe Digiovanni, Kelsey Vanover, Bailey Vanover, Lane Vanover, Abby Vanover, and Ethan Vanover; eight great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jaycee, Carter, Alyssa, Easton, Parker, Hudson (Vanover) and Ariella Hughey; and two sisters, Pam Davis (Dan) of Williamsburg, KY, and Joyce Bell (Kenneth) of Bowling Green, KY. He also leaves behind special friends, Merl Hogue, Billy Joe Wells, Anthony Carter, and P-Jib Paul, as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Saturday, October 17 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Final resting place will be in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.