Master Commissioner Sales 10-14-2026

MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES

In order to comply with the orders of the Whitley Circuit Court, the Master Commissioner will sell the property described in the following action(s) on MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2026 at the hour of 12:00 noon, at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

For each sale- individually: The said property shall be sold to raise the amounts hereinafter set forth, together with interest and the costs of the action, and upon the (unless otherwise indicated) following terms and conditions.

(A) AT THE TIME OF SALE THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL EITHER PAY CASH OR MAKE A DEPOSIT OF 10% OF THE PURCHASE PRICE WITH THE BALANCE ON CREDIT FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS. In the event the successful bidder desires or elects to credit the balance, he or she will be required to post bond and furnish an acceptable surety thereon. Said bond shall be for the unpaid purchase price and bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid in full, and shall have the force and effect of a judgment. The bond interest rate charged on any unpaid balance is listed for each case shown in Upcoming Sales.

(B) The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the (2026) year and all subsequent years after this sale. All other delinquent taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser within ten (10) days from the date of sale.

(C) The property shall otherwise be sold free and clear of any right, title, and interest of all parties to the action and of their liens and encumbrances thereon, excepting easements and restrictions of record in the Whitley County Court Clerk’s Office and such right of redemption as may exist in favor of the United States of America or the defendant(s).

(D) If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

THE FOLLOWING PROPERTIES WILL BE SOLD:

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. I, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-452: NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, PLAINTIFF, VS. LISA WILDER, DEFENDANT. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on August 6, 2026. The judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum of $77,684.16, plus interest from January 1, 2025 through June 25, 2026 of $4,318.47, plus taxes in the amount of $4,903.72, plus insurance in the amount of $11,250.45, plus motion for relief in the amount of $1,549.00, plus escrow balance at loan transfer in the amount of -$1,073.24, plus credits of -$8,200.88, plus unapplied balance of -$233.61, plus proof of claim in the amount of $1,550.00, plus late fees of $108.22, plus certified mail cost of $2.91 for a total of $91,859.20, plus interest at the current rate of 3.7500% ($7.98 per diem) from June 26, 2026 until paid plus and further advances, costs or fee incurred. until satisfied in full. Property Address: 1915 S Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 138-30-29-015.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. I, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-472: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL OR BANKING CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR GREEN TREE 2008-MH1, PLAINTIFF, VS. MELVIN J. LOCKABY, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on August 6, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum of $10,946.76, plus deferred balance of $1,955.30, plus interest from 07/15/2024, through 05/14/2026 of $2,651.53, plus late fees of $187.80, plus title search expenses of $225.00, plus taxes of $62.95, plus MIP/PMI insurance of $470.14, plus property inspection(s) of $540.00, plus less: escrow balance (credit) of $26.13 for a total sum of $17,065.61, plus interest at the current rate of 13.240% ($3.97 per diem) from May 14, 2026 until paid plus and further advances, costs or fee incurred, and attorney fees, until satisfied in full. There is a 1998 Clayton Madison Mobile Home with VIN # HHC011259NCAB that will be included with the real property. Property Address: 12 Dicy Court, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 090-00-00-083.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. I, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-512: VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC, PLAINTIFF, VS. RYAN HAYDEN FUSTON, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 7, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum of $21,929.36, which includes principal of $18,746.20, interests of June 9, 2026 of $2,440.55, late fees of $926.82, escrow advances of $1,590.59, and credit for partial payments of $1,774.80), with interest thereafter on the principal balance at the rate of 11.75% until paid in full, pre-judgment foreclosure costs expended herein of $1,868.25, attorneys fees and costs of $1,925.00, plus any and all costs/fees incurred, until satisfied in full. Property Address: 10376 Highway 26, Rockholds, KY 40759. Parcel/Map ID#: 125-00-00-054.06

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-533: L&N Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff, VS. Marjorie K. Malone, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 7, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: Count 1: The sum in the amount of $33,125.94, plus $598.23 in interest through September 30, 2025 with interest on the principal balance at the rate of 4.375% per annum and after October 1, 2025, until the date of Judgment plus $48.92 in pre-acceleration late charges, with interest accruing on the entire balance at the rate of 4.375%per annum from the date of Judgment until paid in full, plus attorney fees and any costs incurred. Count 2: The sum in the amount of $1,288.07, plus $16.84 in interest through August 22, 2025, with interest on the principal balance at the rate of 5.75% per annum from and after August 22, 2025, until date of Judgment with interest accruing on the entire balance at the rate of 5.75% per annum from date of Judgment until paid in full, plus attorney fees and costs incurred. Property Address: 1005 Whitley Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel ID No. 137-40-07-009.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-541. Truist Bank, Plaintiff, VS. Alvin Gibson, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on June 23, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum of $106,011.45, plus interest at the rate of 4.75000 percent per annum from April 1, 2025, together with amounts for late fees and assessments, advancements for protection of the property including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances and attorney fees, for a total amount of $112,865.50 as of January 9, 2026, a Personam Judgment is rendered against Alvin Gibson and an In Rem Judgment is rendered against the property interest of Unknown spouse, if any, of Alvin Gibson, along with any additional costs/fees incurred. Property Address: 1333 McKinley Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel Number: 138-30-07-041.01

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. I, CIVIL ACTION NO. 24-CI-540: NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, PLAINTIFF, VS. JAMES BARNHILL, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 16, 2025 and subsequent Orders entered September 3, 2025and April 8, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum of $212,820.18 from July 1, 2024; with interest at the rate of 3.375% per annum; plus late charges, plus all advances and any other sums to preserve the real estate involved herein, for a total no less than $224,370.67 as of May 12, 2025, with post-judgment interest thereon to accrue at the rate of 3.3750% per annum until paid, plus any and all costs/fees incurred, until satisfied in full. Property Address: 183 Keenland Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 102-20-00-018.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-048: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Billy McKiney, Jr., et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 22, 2026, and a subsequent order entered August 14, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum of $163,102.68 from August 1, 2023; with interest thereon from July 1, 2023 in the amount of $26,382.34 as of November 24, 2025 accruing thereon at the rate of 6.7500% per annum ($30.16 per diem); as well as late charges, amounts advanced for taxes and insurance, and other charges and costs, including attorney fees and costs incurred and accruing, for a total of no less than $202,921.24 as of November 24, 2025, with post-judgment interest thereon to accrue ay the rate of 6.7500% per annum until paid, along with any additional costs/fees incurred. Property Address: 1569 Brays Chapel Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 054-00-00-040.06

————————————————-

Dated this 13th day of October, 2026.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702

PHONE: 606-528-0616