Legal Notices for 10-14-2026

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Brian T. Briscoe, 7410 Sunset Lane, Crestwood, KY 40014, William G. Briscoe, 202 Lexington Court, Yorktown, VA 23693, Stephen T. Briscoe, 777 Scuffletown Road, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed as executors on 09/29/2026 for the estate of Charles W. Briscoe (deceased), 775 Scuffletown Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Angela M. Sparks, 2096 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as administratrix on 09/29/2026 for the estate of Ronald Eugene Sparks (deceased), 2096 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Brian Davidson, 48 Scott Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrator on 09/29/2026 for the estate of Karen Giese (deceased), 48 Scott Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Rebecca Barton, 340 King Mountain Night Spur Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 & Johnna Helton, 31 Stoney Brook Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed as executrix on 09/29/2026 for the estate of Janet Hagan (deceased), 48 McFadden Circle, Corbin, KY 40701.

Tara Young, 505 Spruce Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 09/29/2026 for the estate of Dorothy Lee Taylor (deceased), 251 Holcomb Pond Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Anita Gray, 37311 Clubhouse Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 & Virginia Kietzman, 26045 Warner Ave, Warren, MI 48091 were appointed as executrix on 09/30/2026 for the estate of Margie L. Walker (deceased), 60 Hwy 895, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

SOLICITATION OF FUEL VENDORS

Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency, Inc. announces that Coal, Wood, Propane, Fuel Oil, and Kerosene Vendors are being solicited to provide home heating fuel in the SUBSIDY and CRISIS Components of the 2026-2027 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Bell and Whitley Counties. The Fall Subsidy Component will begin on November 9th, 2026, and end on December 18th, 2026. The Winter Crisis Component will begin in January 2027 and end in March 2027, or until funds are expended.

Interested Vendors may pick up a Vendor Packet at the Bell-Whitley Office at 129 Pine Street, Pineville, KY, or 215 N. 4th Street, Williamsburg, KY. Clients will select vendors from an Approved Vendor List.

The Bell-Whitley Office must receive all vendor information and fuel quotes no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, October 30th, 2026.

Minority and disadvantaged business owners are encouraged to apply.

For more information, contact Sandy Hoskins at (606) 337-3044

We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, or disability.