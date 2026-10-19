HeadlineNews New Williamsburg hotel being planned By: Mark White Date: October 19, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsbuilding projectsL&N Federal Credit Unionnew hotel plannedtownhouse under constructionWilliamsburg City Council Previous articleArrest made in Corbin murder caseNext articleLegal Notices for 10-14-2026 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Alice Burnett Lawson James Wilburn Siler Master Commissioner Sales 10-14-2026 Legal Notices for 10-14-2026 Arrest made in Corbin murder case More like thisRelated Alice Burnett Lawson Linda Carpenter - October 19, 2026 Alice Burnett Lawson, age 94, of Corbin, KY, passed... James Wilburn Siler Linda Carpenter - October 19, 2026 James Wilburn Siler, age 84, of Maple Creek, Williamsburg,... Master Commissioner Sales 10-14-2026 Jennifer Benfield - October 19, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders... Legal Notices for 10-14-2026 Jennifer Benfield - October 19, 2026 NOTICE: Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley...