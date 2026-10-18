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Arrest made in Corbin murder case

By: Mark White

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Police have arrested a Corbin man in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the North Corbin area.

Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge arrested Mark Allen, 18, of Corbin, charging him with murder in the death of Dustin Deaton, 28, of Barbourville, according to a Corbin Police Department release.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Corbin police responded to a report of shots fired at Speedy Mart, which is located at the intersection of KY 3041 and US25.

Officers determined an argument allegedly occurred between Allen and the victim. “The argument escalated, resulting in Allen allegedly shooting Deaton,” the release stated.

With assistance from the Barbourville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police, Allen was located and subsequently arrested by Hodge.

“The Corbin Police Department appreciates the assistance and cooperation of the responding agencies that contributed to a swift arrest in this case,” the release stated.

Hodge is continuing the investigation. Assisting at the scene were Patrolman First Class Brentley Patrick, Patrolman Jonas Saunders, the Corbin Fire Department, Knox County EMS, Kentucky State Police and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

“The Corbin Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Deaton during this difficult time,” a release stated.

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