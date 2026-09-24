HeadlineNews 3 indicted for theft By: Mark White Date: September 24, 2026 The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted three people in separate theft related cases Friday. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsgrand juryindictmentLaurel Countytheft Previous articlePar for the Course: Upcoming golf scrambles to benefit community organizations and student athletes throughout region SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Par for the Course: Upcoming golf scrambles to benefit community organizations and student athletes throughout region Magdalene “Lena” (Douglas) Johnson KSP charges Corbin man with distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor Whitley County Grand Jury indicts Cox for kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment Whitley County girls soccer is 5-5 on season More like thisRelated Par for the Course: Upcoming golf scrambles to benefit community organizations and student athletes throughout region Mark White - September 24, 2026 Wow. Corbin High School’s Makena Myatt has been something... Magdalene “Lena” (Douglas) Johnson Linda Carpenter - September 24, 2026 Magdalene “Lena” (Douglas) Johnson, age 68, of Black Oak,... KSP charges Corbin man with distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor Mark White - September 24, 2026 Kentucky State Police (KSP) have charged a Corbin man... Whitley County Grand Jury indicts Cox for kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment Mark White - September 24, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted two people in...