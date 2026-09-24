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3 indicted for theft

By: Mark White

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The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted three people in separate theft related cases Friday.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Par for the Course: Upcoming golf scrambles to benefit community organizations and student athletes throughout region

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