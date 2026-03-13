It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Anna Lee Sturgill, who passed away on March 9, 2026. Anna, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, spent her life surrounded by a large and loving family. Her impact on the lives of those she knew was profound and enduring. Her wisdom, love, and care will be missed dearly by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Anna is survived by her children, Sheb (Michelle) Sturgill, Dean (Eileen) Sturgill, Polly Sturgill, Cora (Thomas) Farmer, and Dicie (Kip) Hinkle. She was a cherished grandmother to Jessica, Tiffany, Sara, Shawn, Brandon, Shiloh, Ashley, Iris, Logan, Anthony, Shelly, Travis, William, April, Lori, Melissa, and Chase. She also leaves behind many loved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Anna also held a special place in her heart for her honorary grandchildren, Tanzie, Gabby, Kat, and Ireland. She leaves behind her brother, Ray Everage (Judy) and sister-in-law, Bivian Everage.

Anna was predeceased by her parents, Everett Everage and Dicie Mullins; her husband, Monroe Sturgill; her son, Joey Sturgill (Fuzzy); her grandson, Jacob Day; her brothers, Eurie and Robert Everage; her sisters, Margie Ritchie, Jane Parks, Linda Montgomery, and special sister, Beulah Sturgill; and her son-in-law, Les Murphy.

The funeral service was Thursday, March 12 at Croley Funeral Home with Reverend Jerome Cox, Reverend Earl Caudill and Reverend Robbie Everage officiating.

Following the funeral Anna was laid to rest at the Ryan Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Pallbearers were Shiloh, William, Travis, Anthony, Shawn, Brandon, Johnathan, Carl, Carson and Chase.

Anna’s life was full of love and joy, and we invite all who knew her to celebrate her life. Please share your memories, stories, and photos of Anna on her memorial page, as we remember a remarkable woman whose legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those she loved.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.