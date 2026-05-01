It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Steely on April 28, 2026, at the age of 95 years. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and brother.

Paul was a pillar of his community, serving it in various capacities throughout his life. He began his career as a teacher, educating the minds of young individuals at Frankfort School, Bacon Creek School, Barton School, Oak Grove School, and served as principal at Rockholds School, Boston School, and Pleasant View School. Later, he held the roles of Assistant Principal at the Whitley County High School as well as Assistant Superintendent of the Whitley County School System. His commitment to education didn’t stop in the confines of a school building. He also served on the board of trustees at the University of the Cumberlands, furthering his dedication to the development of young minds. In 1978, he operated Steely I-75 Chevron and later added the downtown Chevron. In 1981, he started Paul Steely Ford with his son Paul David.

Despite his professional accomplishments, what mattered most to Paul was his family. He is survived by his son, Paul David Steely, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Steely. He was a cherished grandfather to Jimmy Bates, Beth (Pam) Bates, Hunter (Jennifer) Bates, Paige (Daniel) Cotter, and Chase (Amanda) Steely. His love extended to his great-grandchildren: Kristen (Tommy) Bowlin, Brittany (Jeremiah) Morgan, Bronson (Jasmine) Bates, Griffin Bates, Manny Summers-Bates, Sophie Summers-Bates, Joey Jackson, Katie Jackson, Sammy Jackson, Hunter Bates II, Anna Bates, Miller Bates, Kycen Cotter, Skylar Cotter, Ace Cotter, Jarius Steely, Naomi Steely and David Steely; and great-great-grandchildren Blake Bowlin, Beckham Bowlin, Brooks Bowlin, Miah Morgan, Hadleigh Morgan and Miley Bates each of whom held a special place in his heart. Paul is also survived by his brother, Brance (Mary) Steely; sister, Genevieve McGregor; and nieces and nephews, Sarah (John) Shelley, John (Amy) Steely, Sharon (Danny) Douglas, Roger (Melody) McGregor, Jeffery G. Steely, Greg Buis, Curtis Buis, Rae Jacobs-Moore, Darlene (Jimmy) Gay, Donna (Randy) Hall, Karen Rice and Dee Dee Leal; as well as several great nieces, nephews, and other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 73 years, Stella Steely; his parents, Brance and Sarah Steely; his son, Samuel Steely; brother, Rexford Steely, brother, Stanley (Mary) Steely, brother, Glenn (Betty) Steely; and sister, Bernice Cordell.

A lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Paul was an avid fan of University of Kentucky and University of the Cumberlands sports, as well as the Cincinnati Reds. He also enjoyed supporting local sports teams. Additionally, Paul was a dedicated member of Main Street Baptist Church for over 80 years, with many of those years serving as deacon, demonstrating his steadfast faith and commitment to his community.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, at 12:00pm at Main Street Baptist Church, located at 908 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Jerry Lowrie and Dr. Donnie Bruce Patrick, officiating, at the Main Street Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Chase Steely, Jarius Steely, Daniel Cotter, Manny Summer-Bates, Samuel Jackson, Bronson Bates, Tommy Bowlin, Jeremiah Morgan, Miller Bates, and John Steely.

Following the service there will be a private family graveside service.

We invite those who knew and loved Paul to share their memories, stories, and photos on his memorial page. Let us remember and celebrate the life of this extraordinary man, who touched so many lives with his kindness, wisdom, and love of God and man.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.