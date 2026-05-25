US 25 Yard Sale returns

If you live in or around Corbin or Williamsburg near US 25 and are wanting to get rid of some of your gently used treasurers/junk, then you might want to start planning for a yard sale soon.

The 15th Annual US 25 Yard Sale will take place June 5-6 from Walton to Williamsburg.

According to the yard sale flyer, hundreds of yard sales along a 200-mile stretch of US 25 will take place in towns, including: Georgetown, Richmond, Berea, Mt. Vernon, Walton, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Williamson, Sadieville, Williamsburg and Corbin.

“Explore Kentucky’s backroads during the 15th Annual US 25 Yard Sale, June 5 and 6. The event is free and runs from south of Williamsburg, 200 miles to north of Walton,” organizers wrote on a flyer.

This year, Corbin and Williamsburg are both having community yard sales on June 6.

Corbin will host its second Depot Street Market community yard sale of the season on June 6.

Williamsburg will host its second community yard sale of the season from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on June 6 at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center, which is about one block away from US 25.

The US 25 Yard Sale was originally the brainchild of Judy Wigginton from Williamstown, who dreamed of getting the US 25 Yard Sale as big of an event as the US 27 sale, and have it run from Florida to Michigan.

The yard sale normally occurs in early June each year.

For more information about the yard sale statewide, contact Randy Coffey at (859) 779-3005. For more information about the yard sale in Grant and Boone counties only, call 1-800-382-7117.

You can find out additional information by logging onto the “US 25 Yard Sale” Facebook page.

The US 25 Yard Sale will kick off in Grant County only on June 4.