Corbin Tourism Commission approves new logo for rebranding project

After months of discussion, revisions and feedback, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has approved a new logo for its rebranding project through McDaniels Marketing on May 12.

The updated logo continues to use the phrase, “Corbin Loves Company.” The ‘y’ in “Company” is designed to resemble a person waving to emphasize the friendly and welcoming atmosphere of Corbin.

“I was really pleased after the presentation,” said Board Chairperson Summer Jackson. “I really feel like the feedback was heard.”

The approved branding package also includes a supplementary logo reflecting Cumberland Falls and downtown Corbin, along with brand expression assets intended for social media and merchandise, including a train that resembles the Depot train and a chicken wing, referencing Sanders Café.

Executive Director Emily Roberts noted the board had the option to either revise the logos further or move forward with approval.

Board members noted they could continue to make changes for “months and months” but felt it was time to move forward because they were “proud” of the branding package.

“I think it has a good identity to who we are,” said Jackson. “It gives us a lot of elements in terms of what we wanted. It is trendy in terms of targeting additional generations but still holds true to who we are.”