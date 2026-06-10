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J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

Date:

Malachi Brown is not the only UK commit on this year’s squad.

Larron Westmoreland is an incoming senior. He transferred to Corbin from Jeffersontown.

During his junior season, he logged 78 net yards passing, 287 net yards rushing, 459 yards gained receiving, 112 points, 67 tackles and three interceptions.

Westmoreland received offers from nearly one dozen schools including University of Louisville, Eastern Kentucky University, University of South Carolina, University of West Virginia, University of Ohio and more.

In addition to football, Westmoreland also played basketball at Jeffersontown.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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