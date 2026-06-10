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Whitley County Baseball’s state run ends at Sweet 16

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Whitley County baseball’s trip to Lexington was short lived after a first round loss to Apollo, 5-3.

The Colonels end the season 38-4.

 

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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