SportsBaseball Whitley County Baseball’s state run ends at Sweet 16 By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: June 10, 2026 Whitley County baseball’s trip to Lexington was short lived after a first round loss to Apollo, 5-3. The Colonels end the season 38-4. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsApolloThe ColonelsWhitley County Baseball Previous articleJ-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin Electronic Edition For 6-10-26 Brown commits to UK Football Lawsuits Marriage Licenses More like thisRelated J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin Jennifer K. Perkins - June 10, 2026 Malachi Brown is not the only UK commit on... Electronic Edition For 6-10-26 Linda Carpenter - June 10, 2026 Brown commits to UK Football Staff - June 10, 2026 Malachi Brown’s commitment to the University of Kentucky... Lawsuits Mark White - June 10, 2026 Carrington Mortgage Services LLC vs. Sabrina Davis and United...