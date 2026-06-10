Whitley Co. EMS Director remembered by emergency services community

Numerous representatives from area ambulance services, fire departments and police departments turned out to honor and help lay Whitley County EMS Director Amanda Jackson to rest June 3.

Jackson died at Baptist Health Corbin on June 1 following a long battle with cancer.

After funeral services at Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, Jackson’s casket was loaded onto a Whitley County EMS ambulance and made the short drive across the street to Pine Hill Cemetery.

The ambulance has a breast cancer awareness wrap, which was done in Jackson’s honor after her diagnosis to surprise her on March 20, 2024.

Several emergency service representatives, friends and family members walked across the street some of whom walked under an America flag, which was flown from the extended ladder of the Corbin Fire Department ladder truck.

Pulaski-Somerset EMS had an honor guard at the service in Jackson’s honor.

Towards the close of the graveside service, Whitley County E-911 gave a final call for Jackson, who was Whitley County EMS Unit 502. It was broadcast over the EMS frequency.

“All units stand by for final call for EMS Director and EMT Amanda Jackson. With over 20 years of dedicated service, Amanda’s impact reaches far beyond the calls she answered. She mentored and led countless providers and colleagues, leaving a lasting legacy through her exceptional standards of excellence. Above all, Amanda was a deeply devoted wife, mother, and boundlessly loving family woman whose greatest joy was found in the lives of those she cherished most at home.”

“Her wisdom and love will guide both her family and our department for generations. Amanda has completed her duty on Earth and is now safely home with her Lord and Savior. Amanda, thank you for your sacrifice. Your last call on Earth is your first call in Heaven. We have the watch from here.”

After a pause, the dispatcher concluded her broadcast saying, “Show Unit 502 clear, and 10-8 for final assignment.”