Oscar Davenport presented with a Corbin Colonel

Sometimes, but not often, government entities do something fun. Take the July 16 special called Corbin City Commission meeting for instance. The commission recognized a local resident for something he did over 50 years ago.

During the 1974 Nibroc Parade, local resident Oscar “Big O” Davenport rode a wheelie on his motorcycle from where Corbin City Hall now sits all the way down Main Street to Gordon Street in Corbin without his front tire touching the ground.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said she was 10 years old at the time and remembers watching it.

During the July 16 meeting, Corbin City Commission presented Davenport with a Corbin Colonel in recognition of the famous ride. A Corbin Colonel is an honorary title bestowed by the city upon an individual or groups, which have made significant achievements in the community.

Razmus noted Corbin City Attorney Bob Hammons came up with the idea to recognized Davenport as a fun way to celebrate America’s 250th this year.

“There is an iconic photo of him with The Exorcist on the marque of the Hippodrome,” Razmus said. “Since this is a big 250th birthday of America and we are all feeling so nostalgic and everything, we wanted to bring Big O up here and present him with a Corbin Colonel and thank him for being so iconic to our community and making that picture.”

Hammons joked he will not let Davenport do it again as there is “too much liability.”

“Big O I am not worried about you. I am worried about all the people on the sidewalk,” Hammons said laughingly.