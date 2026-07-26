Par for the Course

It has been a busy summer for Corbin middle school and high school golfers.

Corbin Lady Redhound golfer Makena Myatt competed in the LPGA USGA Girls Golf National Championship by PKBGT.

The three-day tournament was played at Pine Needles in North Carolina. Myatt was one of 56 girls from across 16 countries, who competed. She finished in 10th place with a 10-over-par for the tournament.

Myatt also competed in the 47th Kentucky Girls Junior Amateur at Frankfort Country Club where she finished in the top 10.

In addition, Myatt competed in the Kentucky Girls Junior PGA Championship at Bardstown Country Club. Over two days, she shot 8-over-par finishing tied for fourth place.

In the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Girls 19 and Under High School Player of the Year standings, Myatt is ranked 7th.

Myatt was not the only Corbin Lady Redhound golfer to do well over the summer.

Kalyn Watkins finished first at London Country Club in the Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour where she shot 79.

Watkins also competed in the 2026 Under Armor National Tournament at the PGA National Resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. She qualified by being named the UA Spring Series Champion, winning four times during the spring season.

“Spring and summer tournaments give our golfer opportunities they simply can’t get during the high school season. They gain valuable tournament experience, compete against some of the best players, build confidence and continue developing their game. The hard work they put in during the offseason carries over into the fall, and we’re proud to see our players representing Corbin at a high level. Go Redhounds!” said Corbin High School Girls Golf Head Coach Latoshia Davis.

Over on the boy’s side, 12-year-old Titus Partin is also having a good year.

Corbin High School Boy’s Golf Coach Joe Roberts tells me Partin competed in 13 events on the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series. Out of those 13 events, he had 7 top 10 finishes, 3 top 5 finishes, 2 runner-up finishes and 2 victories.

He is ranked 9th in the Boys 11-12 Player of the Year standings.

Partin goes to Corbin Middle School and is slated to graduate in 2032.

Roberts said he does an internal golf league for his players over the summer. It started in May. They play a variety of match styles.

Ethan Gambrel and Bryson Kagin are leading the way with the most victories.

Both teams seem to be in good shape for the upcoming season and quite possibly the years to come if their players keep developing at this rate.

My thanks to Davis and Roberts for their help putting this column together.

There are two upcoming golf scrambles, which might be of interest to local golfers.

The South Laurel High School Boys’ Basketball Team has a golf scramble planned at the London Country Club on Aug. 21. There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

There will be awards for first and second place teams. There will also be awards for longest drive and closest to the pin.

The cost is $400 for a four-person team.

VFW Post 3167 has a golf scramble planned at the London Country Club on Sept. 25. Registration is at 8 a.m. and there is a 9 a.m. start. Lunch will be provided for players. Mulligans will be available for purchase.

There will be prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

The cost is $400 per four-person team.

For more information, call (606) 549-5670 or (606) 524-7709.

If you have some local golf news you want to share, such as upcoming scrambles or recent accomplishments of local high school golfers, then e-mail me at mwhite@corbinnewsjournal.com. I may include the information in a future column.