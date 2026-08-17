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Joyce Evangeline (Davis) Osseforth

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Joyce Evangeline (Davis) Osseforth, 84, of Florence, KY, formerly of Gray, KY. passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
She was a member of St. Paul Parish in Florence, KY. Joyce was born February 5, 1942, and was a 1960 graduate of Lynn Camp High School in Corbin, KY.
She went on to graduate with her beautician’s license from cosmetology school in Lexington, KY. She was a machine operator with Kenner Toy Company, Paul Smith, Litton Industries and retired from Perfetti Van Melle.
Joyce was a very kind and generous person who was helpful to many people. She enjoyed gardening, watching the Reds and socializing (she never met a stranger.) She loved coming to Corbin to visit family and friends. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Myrtle (Sexton) Davis and her aunt, Edna Adams.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Carl Osseforth; siblings: Janice (late Stan-ley) Mullins, Earl (Sondra) Davis, and Linda Belle (Edward) Hall; nieces and nephews: Lindsay, Lara, Leah, Tyler, Whitney, Tasha and Gary; cousin: Charlotte (Ed) Walters; great-nieces and great-nephews: Cade, Olivia, Bennett, Davis and Savannah; brother-in-law: Albert Ringshauser and sister-in-law: Clarissa (John) Mueller.
Funeral services were conducted on August 10, 2026, at Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Covington, KY, followed by interment in Mother of God Cemetery in Fort Wright, KY.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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