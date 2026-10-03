Bethany’s Hope hosts walk in honor of teen who died by suicide in 2018

More than three dozen people turned out Saturday to help raise awareness about suicide and to walk in honor of 16-year-old Whitley County High School student Bethany Faith Lawson, who took her own life in 2018.

In August 2018 over the course of a 24-hour period, Lawson became one of three people, and one of two teenagers in Whitley County to die by suspected suicide over a 24-hour period.

Bethany’s Hope was founded in dedication and memory of Lawson as a suicide prevention, awareness and support program in Williamsburg.

The Bethany’s Hope event took place Saturday at the Green Space on Main in downtown Williamsburg.

“It is a tribute to my daughter but also to support those that are still struggling and to honor those we have lost in the process,” said Bethany’s mother, Melissa Grubb.

Grubb noted the family was completely blindside by her daughter’s death by suicide.

She thanked everyone, who came out Saturday to support the cause.

“We had no idea that anything was going on. That was a very rude awakening to me because she didn’t fit what I thought that bill was. I thought suicide only affected people that had a lot of things going on in their personal life or had things going that was obvious on the outside, but this is just not true,” Grubb said.

“This façade that we all see that is not what is on the inside. Everyone struggles. Suicide is the end result to a lot of other things. I just want to really stress we need to support each other. You don’t have to understand what that person is going through. You don’t have to be able to fix it. You just have to be present. I have realized that through my journey after losing my daughter. God places people in your life to help you get through things.”

She added it is very important to let people know we are here for them.

During the event Grubb announced Whitley County High School Senior Callie McQueen was the winner of the billboard art contest, and her art promoting suicide awareness would be displayed on a billboard near Exit 11 in Williamsburg.

Saturday’s event featured gospel music from Jay Hamblin followed by Josie and Darren Davis. Darren is pastor at Gatliff Freewill Baptist Church. The Gatliff Freewill Baptist Church children’s Sunday school class also sang.

Then Grubb led participants on the walk.

Prior to the start of the event Saturday, several children and adults decorated the sidewalk around the Green Space on Main with various inspirational messages and messages to promote suicide awareness, such as, “Be Kind, Choose Life,” “You Matter,” “Jesus loves you. So do I,” and “You are never alone. You are loved,” to name just a few.

Some of the messages highlighted the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is a national lifeline answered 24/7 locally. People can call, text or chat via 988.

“We understand that life’s challenges can sometimes be difficult. Whether you’re facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, our caring counselors are here for you. You are not alone,” according to the 988 lifeline website.

September was National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.