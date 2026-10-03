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Man dies after incident with skid steer in Gray

By: Mark White

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A man died Friday following an incident with a skid steer on his property in Gray.

At 12:58 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Lt. Sam Mullins responded to a single-vehicle fatality on US25E, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office release.

After he got to the scene, Mullins determined a 78-year-old male operator of a skid steer had entered his property adjacent to a local store.

“While the man was unloading items off of a trailer the skid steer came too close to a ditch line rolling over, impacting the individual,” the release stated.

First responders removed the man from the equipment and performed CPR. He was later declared dead at Baptist Health Corbin.

The man’s name has been withheld until next of kin is notified.

The Corbin Fire Department, Knox County EMS, Knox County Emergency Management and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

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Mark White
Mark White
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