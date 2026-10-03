Menu
Search
Subscribe
HeadlineNews

Williamsburg schools finalize tax rates

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Water lines extended in Eastern Whitley County

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Water lines extended in Eastern Whitley County

Mark White Mark White -
Several homes in far eastern Whitley County now have...

Man dies after incident with skid steer in Gray

Mark White Mark White -
A man died Friday following an incident with a...

Bethany’s Hope hosts walk in honor of teen who died by suicide in 2018

Mark White Mark White -
More than three dozen people turned out Saturday to...

Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25

Staff Staff -
  Residents at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation donned their pink,...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Water lines extended in Eastern Whitley County

Headline 0
Several homes in far eastern Whitley County now have...

Man dies after incident with skid steer in Gray

Breaking News 0
A man died Friday following an incident with a...

Bethany’s Hope hosts walk in honor of teen who died by suicide in 2018

Headline 0
More than three dozen people turned out Saturday to...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.