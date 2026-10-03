HeadlineNews Williamsburg schools finalize tax rates By: Mark White Date: October 3, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagstax rates finalizedWilliamsburg Independent Board of EducationWilliamsburg Independent School District Previous articleWater lines extended in Eastern Whitley County SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Water lines extended in Eastern Whitley County Man dies after incident with skid steer in Gray Bethany’s Hope hosts walk in honor of teen who died by suicide in 2018 Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25 Local citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high More like thisRelated Water lines extended in Eastern Whitley County Mark White - October 3, 2026 Several homes in far eastern Whitley County now have... Man dies after incident with skid steer in Gray Mark White - October 3, 2026 A man died Friday following an incident with a... Bethany’s Hope hosts walk in honor of teen who died by suicide in 2018 Mark White - October 3, 2026 More than three dozen people turned out Saturday to... Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25 Staff - October 2, 2026 Residents at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation donned their pink,...