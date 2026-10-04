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Greg Taylor addresses Corbin Kiwanis Club about what it takes to be a good leader

By: Mark White

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Mark White
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Lynn Camp Homecoming Royalty…

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Lynn Camp High School crowned its football homecoming court...

Williamsburg schools finalize tax rates

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If you own a house in the Williamsburg school...

Water lines extended in Eastern Whitley County

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Several homes in far eastern Whitley County now have...

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