Second person arrested in connection with July 12 stabbing at Corbin area motel

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a July 12 stabbing at a motel in southern Laurel County.

On Friday, Jonathan Wood, 34, address undetermined, was arrested in Tennessee. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lewis served him with a Laurel District Court complaint warrant charging him with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office release.

Wood was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center at 3:29 p.m. Friday where he is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Laurel District Court.

Approximately 3:32 p.m. on July 12, three men went to the Super 8 Motel and kicked in the door of room 217 gaining entry in the room. During the ensuing struggle, the victim was stabbed causing a life-threatening injury, Capt. Richard Dalrymple wrote in an arrest warrant.

After the stabbing, the suspects fled the scene.

Hotel surveillance footage showed three people forcing entry into the room. Investigators have not released a motive for the stabbing.

Within 30 minutes of posting still images of the suspects on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on July 12, deputies received multiple tips about the identity of the suspects and were able to make a positive identification.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 13, deputies arrested Joseph Middleton, 19, of Damon Circle, Corbin, charging him with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Middleton has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is also being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.

Authorities have identified the third suspect in the case and more arrests are expected, according to a release by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Taylor McDaniel is investigating.