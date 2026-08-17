Fred Luther Lovitt, 73, was an evergreen beacon of warmth and laughter in Williamsburg, KY.

Born on September 22, 1952, in Packard, KY. Fred’s life was characterized by a unique blend of humor, thoughtfulness, and boundless love for his family and friends. A man of many talents and interests, Fred retired from a fulfilling career as a mechanic and school bus driver with the Whitley County Board of Education, where he was known for his spirited conversations and infectious laughter.

Fred was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. His hobbies were as varied as his personality, ranging from horseback riding to beekeeping, and he had an uncanny knack for working with clocks. His love for trading around was matched only by his enjoyment of socializing with friends at his many stops around town. His daily routine was as much a part of him as his jovial personality. He was a man who knew the value of time, not only in the ticking hands of a clock but in the precious moments spent with those he loved.

Fred was a loving father to his daughters, Amy Lunsford and husband Craig of Williamsburg, KY and Melissa Albertini and husband Andrew of Williamsburg, KY; and a grandfather to Makenzie Lunsford, Madison Lunsford, Zachary Albertini, Benjamin Albertini and Samuel Albertini.

Nothing was more important to Fred than his family, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will live on in their hearts.

Fred is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma Jean (Patton) Lovitt; and parents, Luther and Anzie Marie (Lawson) Lovitt; siblings, Donna Lovitt-Hunter and Larry Lovitt.

He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends who mourn his passing.

Fred’s life will be celebrated with a service on Thursday, August 20, at 1:00 pm at the Croley Funeral Home located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, after 6:00 pm at the Croley Funeral Home.

A military graveside service will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 on Thursday, August 20, at 2:30 pm at the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery, Stringtown Road, Williamsburg, KY.

We invite you to share your memories of Fred, as well as upload photos to his memorial page. Each shared memory or photo provides a comforting reminder of his remarkable life and the joy he brought to those around him. Remember Fred, not with sadness, but with the laughter and love that he so effortlessly spread throughout his life.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.