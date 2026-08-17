Menu
Search
Subscribe
Obituaries

Fred Luther Lovitt

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Fred Luther Lovitt, 73, was an evergreen beacon of warmth and laughter in Williamsburg, KY.
Born on September 22, 1952, in Packard, KY. Fred’s life was characterized by a unique blend of humor, thoughtfulness, and boundless love for his family and friends. A man of many talents and interests, Fred retired from a fulfilling career as a mechanic and school bus driver with the Whitley County Board of Education, where he was known for his spirited conversations and infectious laughter.
Fred was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. His hobbies were as varied as his personality, ranging from horseback riding to beekeeping, and he had an uncanny knack for working with clocks. His love for trading around was matched only by his enjoyment of socializing with friends at his many stops around town. His daily routine was as much a part of him as his jovial personality. He was a man who knew the value of time, not only in the ticking hands of a clock but in the precious moments spent with those he loved.
Fred was a loving father to his daughters, Amy Lunsford and husband Craig of Williamsburg, KY and Melissa Albertini and husband Andrew of Williamsburg, KY; and a grandfather to Makenzie Lunsford, Madison Lunsford, Zachary Albertini, Benjamin Albertini and Samuel Albertini.
Nothing was more important to Fred than his family, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will live on in their hearts.
Fred is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma Jean (Patton) Lovitt; and parents, Luther and Anzie Marie (Lawson) Lovitt; siblings, Donna Lovitt-Hunter and Larry Lovitt.
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends who mourn his passing.
Fred’s life will be celebrated with a service on Thursday, August 20, at 1:00 pm at the Croley Funeral Home located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, after 6:00 pm at the Croley Funeral Home.
A military graveside service will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 on Thursday, August 20, at 2:30 pm at the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery, Stringtown Road, Williamsburg, KY.
We invite you to share your memories of Fred, as well as upload photos to his memorial page. Each shared memory or photo provides a comforting reminder of his remarkable life and the joy he brought to those around him. Remember Fred, not with sadness, but with the laughter and love that he so effortlessly spread throughout his life.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Share
Posted by:
Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
Previous article
Senator Rand Paul explains legislation he sponsored in exclusive News Journal interview

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Senator Rand Paul explains legislation he sponsored in exclusive News Journal interview

Gray Hawkins Gray Hawkins -
As the election for Mitch McConnell’s senate seat draws...

Joyce Evangeline (Davis) Osseforth

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Joyce Evangeline (Davis) Osseforth, 84, of Florence, KY, formerly...

Vice-President’s mom speaking at overdose awareness event in Corbin

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Ahead of National Overdose Awareness Day on August 31,...

Work starts Monday on I-75 rest area in Whitley County

Mark White Mark White -
The I-75 rest area near the state line in...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Senator Rand Paul explains legislation he sponsored in exclusive News Journal interview

Headline 0
As the election for Mitch McConnell’s senate seat draws...

Joyce Evangeline (Davis) Osseforth

Obituaries 0
Joyce Evangeline (Davis) Osseforth, 84, of Florence, KY, formerly...

Vice-President’s mom speaking at overdose awareness event in Corbin

Headline 0
Ahead of National Overdose Awareness Day on August 31,...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.