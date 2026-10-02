HeadlineNews Local citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high By: Mark White Date: October 2, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscitizen complaintsCorbin Independent Board of EducationCorbin Independent School Districttax rate complaints Previous articleCorbin BOE sets tax rates, approves working budgetNext articleCorbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25 Corbin BOE sets tax rates, approves working budget Soon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversy Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season More like thisRelated Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25 Staff - October 2, 2026 Residents at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation donned their pink,... Corbin BOE sets tax rates, approves working budget Mark White - October 2, 2026 Finances are up this year for the Corbin Independent... Soon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversy Mark White - October 2, 2026 Judging by the comments on the News Journal’s Facebook... Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy Mark White - October 1, 2026 Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence for a...